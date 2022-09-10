Flow 1-Day Volume Tops $151.47 Million (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 10th. Over the last week, Flow has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One Flow coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.11 or 0.00009899 BTC on exchanges. Flow has a total market capitalization of $2.18 billion and $151.47 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00788431 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015405 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020102 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000298 BTC.
Flow Profile
Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,390,757,889 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain.
