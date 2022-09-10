Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $20.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $623.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.71. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

In related news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 5,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $110,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,175.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 58,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

