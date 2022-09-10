Flux One Day Trading Volume Tops $26.62 Million (FLUX)

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 10th. During the last week, Flux has traded up 29.6% against the dollar. One Flux coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00006134 BTC on major exchanges. Flux has a total market capitalization of $337.89 million and approximately $26.62 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flux Coin Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 259,193,626 coins and its circulating supply is 259,428,706 coins. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flux is datamine.network.

Flux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

