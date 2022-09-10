Folder Protocol Price Reaches $0.0152 (FOL)

Folder Protocol (FOL) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Folder Protocol has a market cap of $167,011.32 and approximately $12,786.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Folder Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,459.27 or 0.99906361 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00036637 BTC.

Folder Protocol (CRYPTO:FOL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 coins. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs. Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com. The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Folder Protocol (FOL) is designed to function as a second-layer solution for decentralized storage network; an incentive layer on top of IPFS, which enables to provide storage infrastructure for any data.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folder Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Folder Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

