Font Market Capitalization Hits $94,308.20 (FONT)

Font (FONT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Font has a total market cap of $94,308.20 and $93.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Font coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000910 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Font has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Font Profile

Font is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity. Font’s official website is font.community.

Font Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace.”

