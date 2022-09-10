Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Shares Gap Up to $3.89

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.89, but opened at $4.02. Forge Global shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 7,788 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRGE shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,513,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Forge Global by 4,042.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 319,709 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,652,000. Lasry Marc acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,095,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

