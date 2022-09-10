Fortis Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Fortis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOTL. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Price Performance

Shares of TOTL stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.26. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $48.57.

