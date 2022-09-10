Fortis Advisors LLC Has $208,000 Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Fortis Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 7,755.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 320.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.48. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.77.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 25.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.70.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

