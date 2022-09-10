Fortis Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSNY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,465,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,793,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PSNY opened at $7.18 on Friday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

