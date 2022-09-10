Fortis Advisors LLC Takes $144,000 Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Ally Financial by 1,510.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

Ally Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

ALLY opened at $33.87 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.29%.

Ally Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also

