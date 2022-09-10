Fortress Lending (FTS) Price Hits $0.0210 on Major Exchanges

Fortress Lending (FTS) traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Fortress Lending coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fortress Lending has traded down 60.3% against the US dollar. Fortress Lending has a market cap of $109,287.79 and $41,307.00 worth of Fortress Lending was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00781546 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015030 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019978 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000299 BTC.
Fortress Lending Profile
Fortress Lending’s official Twitter account is @Jetfuelfinance.
Buying and Selling Fortress Lending
