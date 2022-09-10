ForTube Hits One Day Volume of $2.70 Million (FOR)

ForTube (FOR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. ForTube has a market cap of $12.60 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ForTube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ForTube has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ForTube alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00036044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,314.96 or 1.00098860 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00037117 BTC.

ForTube Coin Profile

ForTube (FOR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ForTube Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ForTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ForTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.