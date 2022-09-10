Frax Share Market Cap Reaches $104.57 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 10th. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Frax Share coin can currently be purchased for $6.45 or 0.00030217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $104.57 million and $18.22 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,349.47 or 0.99995660 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036253 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share (CRYPTO:FXS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

