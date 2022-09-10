Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. Invests $40.76 Million in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,421,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,755,000. IVERIC bio accounts for about 3.5% of Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,880,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at $29,113,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at $25,080,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth $23,976,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,785,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,693 shares during the period.

In other IVERIC bio news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,153.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Calvin W. Roberts bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISEE stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

ISEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

