Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Cut to $97.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Cowen from $118.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 145.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FRPT. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

FRPT stock opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.42. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $159.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average is $70.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Freshpet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 186.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 32.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

