Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $118.00 to $97.00. The stock had previously closed at $38.99, but opened at $36.67. Freshpet shares last traded at $37.12, with a volume of 1,581 shares traded.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Freshpet by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Freshpet by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 379,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,133,000 after acquiring an additional 70,983 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Freshpet by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Freshpet by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,285,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

