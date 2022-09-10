Friendz (FDZ) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Friendz (FDZ) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Friendz has a market cap of $228,282.53 and approximately $58,233.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00035967 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,700.53 or 1.00103507 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036597 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 516,152,388 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io.

Friendz Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered.Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token.”

