Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Frontline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta expects that the shipping company will earn $1.32 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Frontline’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Frontline’s FY2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Frontline had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 0.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Frontline Stock Up 4.9 %

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Frontline from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 0.10. Frontline has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth about $109,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 10.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 65.1% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 960,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 378,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%.

About Frontline

(Get Rating)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.