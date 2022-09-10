Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Stock Up 7.3 %

Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 million, a P/E ratio of -51.67 and a beta of 4.68. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

Institutional Trading of Fuel Tech

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 131.2% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 71,557 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

Featured Stories

