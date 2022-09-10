FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Up to $3.99

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.99, but opened at $4.10. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 81,046 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCEL shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

FuelCell Energy Trading Up 11.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51.

Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.16 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 120.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,635,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,904,000 after purchasing an additional 400,211 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,776 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 39,097 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,514 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 18,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 347,924 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,971 shares during the period. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Further Reading

