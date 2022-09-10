Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) is Prime Capital Management Co Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Prime Capital Management Co Ltd raised its stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,610,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220,612 shares during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance comprises about 13.1% of Prime Capital Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd owned 0.42% of Full Truck Alliance worth $30,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter worth $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 35.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YMM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

Shares of Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.21 million for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a negative net margin of 30.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%.

About Full Truck Alliance

(Get Rating)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

