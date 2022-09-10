Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading Down 5.1%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) traded down 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.57. 17,084 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,441,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

A number of brokerages have commented on YMM. Citigroup decreased their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -27.48 and a beta of -1.07.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $210.21 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 35.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

