Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Invests $2.20 Million in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. owned approximately 1.09% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

XPH stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.80. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

