Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases Shares of 7,083 Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VDC stock opened at $190.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.26. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $175.69 and a twelve month high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

