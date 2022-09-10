Fundamenta Market Capitalization Achieves $20,864.19 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $20,864.19 and approximately $334.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00776157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00014914 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019828 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,105,833 coins and its circulating supply is 2,835,717 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network.

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

