Fundamental Research Trims Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Target Price to C$100.50

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price trimmed by Fundamental Research to C$100.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cormark upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$99.25.

TD stock opened at C$88.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$159.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.94. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$77.27 and a twelve month high of C$109.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$83.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$91.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

