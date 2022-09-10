Furucombo (COMBO) Trading Up 10.4% This Week

Furucombo (COMBO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 10th. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $955,354.53 and approximately $82,958.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0269 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo (CRYPTO:COMBO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,558,325 coins. The official website for Furucombo is furucombo.app. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo.

Furucombo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

