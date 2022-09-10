FUZE Token Market Cap Tops $10,605.53 (FUZE)

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 10th. One FUZE Token coin can now be bought for $14.15 or 0.00066646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUZE Token has a total market capitalization of $10,605.53 and approximately $27,694.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FUZE Token has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002423 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.06 or 0.00791481 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00015268 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020211 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000299 BTC.
FUZE Token Coin Profile
FUZE Token’s total supply is 749 coins. The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net. FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling FUZE Token
