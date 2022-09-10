FY2022 EPS Estimates for ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for ASM International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon now expects that the company will earn $13.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.45. The consensus estimate for ASM International’s current full-year earnings is $13.59 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASM International’s FY2023 earnings at $16.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.78 EPS.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.48. ASM International had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $596.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.77 million.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ASM International from €400.00 ($408.16) to €370.00 ($377.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASM International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.00.

OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $287.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.66. ASM International has a 52-week low of $201.38 and a 52-week high of $497.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.36 and its 200-day moving average is $297.19.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

