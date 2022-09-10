FY2022 EPS Estimates for Canacol Energy Ltd Increased by Edison Inv. Res (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Edison Inv. Res increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canacol Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Edison Inv. Res analyst J. Magness now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Canacol Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canacol Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Canacol Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

About Canacol Energy

CNE stock opened at C$2.26 on Thursday. Canacol Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.93, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$386.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04.

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

