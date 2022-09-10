FY2023 Earnings Estimate for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.32. The consensus estimate for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s FY2024 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

LVMUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €826.00 ($842.86) to €723.00 ($737.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €840.00 ($857.14) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €790.00 ($806.12) to €815.00 ($831.63) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.43.

LVMUY stock opened at $131.43 on Friday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of $112.04 and a twelve month high of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.00 and a 200-day moving average of $130.66.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

