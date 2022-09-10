FY2023 EPS Estimates for Albemarle Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Albemarle in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $41.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $34.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Albemarle’s current full-year earnings is $21.24 per share.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.45.

NYSE ALB opened at $300.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.78. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $302.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.30, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,163,000 after acquiring an additional 22,452 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,458,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

