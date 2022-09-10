FY2023 EPS Estimates for Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Allkem in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Ryan now expects that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allkem’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allkem’s FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OROCF. Cowen assumed coverage on Allkem in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Allkem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Allkem stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.24. Allkem has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15.

Allkem Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium and boron in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. Allkem Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

