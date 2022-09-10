FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Kingfisher in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kingfisher’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KGFHY. Societe Generale lowered shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 305 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Kingfisher from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kingfisher presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.33.

About Kingfisher

Shares of KGFHY stock opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.41. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $10.28.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

