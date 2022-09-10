FY2024 EPS Estimates for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Increased by Analyst

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $68.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.56. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.94 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $56.19 and a 52-week high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.72 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% during the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 140.6% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 8,814.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth $53,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

