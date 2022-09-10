G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The company has a market cap of $895.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.42.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. CL King decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIII. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.