G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target Cut to $26.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at CL King from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. CL King’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.01% from the company’s current price.

GIII has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $18.57 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The company has a market cap of $895.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

