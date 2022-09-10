G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Trading Down 4.9% After Earnings Miss

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) fell 4.9% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $17.68 and last traded at $17.82. 1,860 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 437,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIII. CL King lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIII. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,139,000 after buying an additional 218,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,858,000 after buying an additional 332,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,266,000 after purchasing an additional 37,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after purchasing an additional 28,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $895.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.42.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

