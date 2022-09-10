Gains Associates (GAINS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.08 Million

Gains Associates (GAINS) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Gains Associates has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Gains Associates coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gains Associates has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $111,002.00 worth of Gains Associates was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.00 or 0.00778943 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015183 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019896 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000298 BTC.
About Gains Associates
Gains Associates’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,000,000 coins. Gains Associates’ official Twitter account is @GainsAssociates.
Buying and Selling Gains Associates
