Gaj Finance (GAJ) Price Reaches $0.0073 on Exchanges

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, Gaj Finance has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Gaj Finance has a market cap of $14,118.98 and $21.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gaj Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002412 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00791219 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015337 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020218 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000300 BTC.
Gaj Finance Profile
Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance.
Buying and Selling Gaj Finance
