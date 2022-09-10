GAMB (GMB) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

GAMB (GMB) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One GAMB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. GAMB has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $137,555.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GAMB alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,304.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020660 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00061679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00068265 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005548 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00076834 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io.

Buying and Selling GAMB

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.