GameCredits (GAME) Price Reaches $0.0153

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. GameCredits has a total market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $11,523.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00023008 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.63 or 0.00294134 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000947 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001304 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00026515 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,809,670 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

