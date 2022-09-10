Gamestarter Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.56 Million (GAME)

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Gamestarter has a total market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $41,391.00 worth of Gamestarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gamestarter has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Gamestarter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0803 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,487.35 or 0.99922935 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036897 BTC.

About Gamestarter

Gamestarter (CRYPTO:GAME) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2021. Gamestarter’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gamestarter’s official website is igo.gamestarter.com.

Buying and Selling Gamestarter

According to CryptoCompare, “Gamestarter is a blockchain-based platform that helps independent game developers to raise funds by selling and pre-selling their in-game assets or in-game points, including unique ones, in the form of NFTs.Gamestarter’s ecosystem is supported by its own native token ‘GAME Coin’ (GAME). GAME Coin tokens will be used to buy and sell NFT’s during the crowdfunding stage and in the marketplace.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gamestarter directly using US dollars.

