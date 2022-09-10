GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2022

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GMEGet Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $24.04, but opened at $26.40. GameStop shares last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 103,992 shares.

The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GME shares. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price target on GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GameStop by 11,704.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,125,000 after acquiring an additional 304,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 477.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after acquiring an additional 89,190 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 24.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,228,000 after acquiring an additional 83,218 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in GameStop by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after buying an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in GameStop in the first quarter worth approximately $11,405,000. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Stock Up 12.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average is $32.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of -0.71.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.