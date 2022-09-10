GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $24.04, but opened at $26.40. GameStop shares last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 103,992 shares.

The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GME shares. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price target on GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GameStop by 11,704.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,125,000 after acquiring an additional 304,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 477.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after acquiring an additional 89,190 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 24.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,228,000 after acquiring an additional 83,218 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in GameStop by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after buying an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in GameStop in the first quarter worth approximately $11,405,000. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average is $32.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of -0.71.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

