GameStop Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 178,598 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 27% compared to the average volume of 140,262 call options.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 1,052.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 323.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 50.0% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 3,400.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

GameStop Stock Up 12.0 %

Shares of GME opened at $28.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of -0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.25. GameStop has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $63.92.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GameStop will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

