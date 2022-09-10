Gary T. Dicamillo Buys 10,000 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stock

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) Director Gary T. Dicamillo purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,083 shares in the company, valued at $300,800.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Purple Innovation Stock Up 2.7 %

Purple Innovation stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Purple Innovation

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $597,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,191,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 53,635 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 40,854,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926,332 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 1,754.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 223,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 211,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 47.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 19,651 shares during the last quarter.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp set a $10.00 target price on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

About Purple Innovation

(Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.