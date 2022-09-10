Gas 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.91 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for $2.51 or 0.00011536 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gas has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $25.39 million and approximately $9.91 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004604 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00035862 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004174 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004604 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,695.68 or 0.99854928 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002354 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036648 BTC.
Gas Profile
Gas (CRYPTO:GAS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Gas Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
