Gather Market Capitalization Achieves $975,507.38 (GTH)

Gather (GTH) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Gather coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Gather has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Gather has a total market capitalization of $975,507.38 and approximately $198,430.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gather alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,508.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00059312 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015652 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00067677 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005508 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00076056 BTC.

Gather Coin Profile

Gather (GTH) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork. The official website for Gather is www.gather.network. Gather’s official message board is medium.com/@GatherNetwork. Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gather Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gather should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gather using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gather Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gather and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.