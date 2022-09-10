GazeTV (GAZE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.77 Million

GazeTV (GAZE) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. GazeTV has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GazeTV has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One GazeTV coin can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,487.00 or 0.99625865 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036847 BTC.

GazeTV Coin Profile

GazeTV (CRYPTO:GAZE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2020. GazeTV’s official website is gazetv.com/#private_access. GazeTV’s official Twitter account is @GazeTVF.

Buying and Selling GazeTV

According to CryptoCompare, “GazeTV is a social entertainment platform with built-in tokenomic incentives and reward functions. Harnessing the advantage of blockchain technology, it built the GAZE tokenized ecosystem to empower creators and audience to interact, support and grow with each other.”

