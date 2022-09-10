GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGW) Stock Price Up 13.6%

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Rating) shares shot up 13.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 20,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 50,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Up 13.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GCM Grosvenor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 222,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 18,574 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 25.9% in the first quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 243,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 8.0% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,228,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 164,577 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.